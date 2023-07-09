Woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend to death outside tavern

A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death in Sehlajaneng Village in the Free State. It is alleged the 28-year-old woman stabbed her former boyfriend in retaliation after he allegedly stabbed her in the shoulder.

"It is alleged that on 7 July 2023 at about 23:30, the ex-boyfriend, who is the deceased (22), saw his ex-girlfriend entering a local tavern at Sehlajaneng Village. "He approached his ex-girlfriend and they both went outside the tavern until in the street whereby the man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife on the left shoulder and she retaliated, overpowered the man, took away the knife from him and stabbed him. He collapsed on the scene but was rushed to local hospital with a private vehicle in Phuthaditjhaba where he succumbed to his injuries," said Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. "The police were later informed by the hospital on his passing and it was discovered that he sustained two stabbed wounds to the chest. A case of murder is being investigated," he said.

The woman was expected to appear in Tseki Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder. In another incident, Mophiring said a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting alight his ex-girlfriend's shack following an apparent argument at a local tavern. "It' is alleged that on Saturday, 08 July 2023 at about 17:20, the 33-year-old woman from Tambo section of Matwabeng near Senekal left her shack going to a local tavern. On her arrival she reportedly had a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend who threatened to stab her with a broken beer bottle," he said.