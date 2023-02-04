Woman arrested for allegedly defrauding her Cape Town employer of R15 million

Rustenburg -- A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding her Cape Town employer of R15million.
The woman who worked at a distributing company, allegedly convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal bank account.
She was arrested on Thursday, by members of the provincial commercial crimes unit.
"The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors. She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account, as a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m. She was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for fraud. The suspect will make her court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday, February 6, 2023," said police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala.
In a separate incident, Gwala said, the Maitland Flying Squad recovered crayfish tail worth R1.7m and arrested a 21-year-old on Thursday, for possession of crayfish without a permit.
"Members followed up on information about crayfish tails at an address in Belhar. They swooped in and searched the premises (where) 3 864 crayfish tails worth R1.7m were found in a fridge. A 21-year-old male was arrested and detained at Belhar SAPS."
He was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
