Woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping teenage girl for ransom in Marikana

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for kidnap after she allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl into the boot of her Ford Figo.Once the ransom money had been paid, the girl was released.
Crime Intelligence and Gauteng Highway Patrol members arrested Iran Mathonsi after receiving information about a suspected Silver Ford Figo matching the description of the vehicle used for the kidnapping.
The said car was traced and stopped in Randfontein, Gauteng.
Colonel Adele Myburgh said investigations into this matter were still ongoing and the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the suspect with other cases.
The accused appeared before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s court on charges of kidnapping and extortion. She will remain in custody until her next court appearance on Thursday for a formal bail application.
Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, North West Provincial Commissioner, welcomed the arrest and encouraged all women to choose safety over risky situations, and assured residents that police will continue the fight against Gender-Based Violence.
IOL