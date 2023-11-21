Woman caught allegedly carrying her ex-boyfriend’s head in a suitcase, abandons bail

Two Zimbabweans who were allegedly found carrying a human head in a suitcase earlier this month, made an appearance in court this week. Johannes Lebese, 53, and Tatenda Mhlanga, 33, face charges of murder and violating a corpse.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on November 11, 2023, the two were stopped by the crime prevention wardens in Wattville, while carrying a suitcase. “It is alleged that the wardens asked the two to open the suitcase and they found a human head and upper body of Mhlanga's ex-boyfriend, Obert Mazadza who is also a Zimbabwean national,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. After discovering the body parts, the wardens called the police.

Mahanjana said when the police arrived and were still busy on the scene, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) reported that they found other body parts at a nearby dumping site. “Lebese was arrested on the scene while Mhlanga fled the scene and handed herself over to police the next day.” In the Benoni Magistrate’s Court this week, Mhlanga abandoned her bail application.