Woman dies while being airlifted to hospital following Krugersdorp truck crash

Durban - A man and a woman were killed in a collision between two trucks and two light motor vehicles on Friday morning. According to Russel Meiring from ER 24, they responded to an accident on the N14 and R28 intersection in Pinehaven, Krugersdorp.

He said ER24 and several other services arrived on the scene just before 7am and found four wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road with debris scattered across the scene. “Local authorities began to close off the road and divert the traffic while medics tended to the patients. “On closer inspection, medics found a woman lying trapped inside a light motor vehicle while a man was trapped inside the one truck.

“Three other patients were lying around the vehicles. “Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries while the two entrapped patients, and two others, were in critical condition. “Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the patients from the truck and car.

“Once released, medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions.” Meiring said the critically injured woman was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the other patients were transported by ambulance. “Unfortunately, on route to the hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries.”

