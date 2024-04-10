Woman, driving a Mercedes Benz, arrested in Joburg as police find drugs worth R700,000

A 39-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit in connection with drug-related offences in the Brackendowns area of Alberton.
“On Saturday, April 6, during an intelligence-driven operation in Eldorado Park, officers received crucial information about an individual involved in drug distribution within the community,” said JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla.
A description of the vehicle used for transporting drugs was also provided to the police.
Following up on this lead, the JMPD officers traced the alleged drug dealer to a residence in Brackendowns, Alberton.
“On Sunday, April 7, while surveilling the residence, they observed a white Mercedes Benz matching the provided description leaving the premises. The officers promptly intercepted the vehicle, which was driven by the female suspect,” said Fihla.
“A thorough search revealed the presence of a narcotic known as Cat (methcathinone). When questioned about the illicit items, the suspect claimed that the vehicle belonged to her husband. A further search of the suspect's house was conducted, and more narcotics were recovered.”
The narcotics, with an estimated street value of approximately R700,000, were seized by the police.
Additionally, chemicals and equipment were found at the premises, indicating that the house could be a narcotics laboratory.
“Subsequently, the female suspect, identified as a Nigerian national, was taken into custody on charges of drug dealing and possession. She was detained at the Brackendowns police station station, where a case was opened for further investigation,” said Fihla.
Police investigations were ongoing, and Fihla said efforts were under way to apprehend the main suspect — the woman's husband who was still at large.
“The JMPD remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community by combating drug-related criminal activities. We urge residents to report any suspicious behaviour or information to the authorities,” said Fihla.
IOL