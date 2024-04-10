Woman, driving a Mercedes Benz, arrested in Joburg as police find drugs worth R700,000

A 39-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit in connection with drug-related offences in the Brackendowns area of Alberton. “On Saturday, April 6, during an intelligence-driven operation in Eldorado Park, officers received crucial information about an individual involved in drug distribution within the community,” said JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

A description of the vehicle used for transporting drugs was also provided to the police. Following up on this lead, the JMPD officers traced the alleged drug dealer to a residence in Brackendowns, Alberton. A Nigerian woman was arrested in Alberton after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs with around R700,000. Picture: Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) “On Sunday, April 7, while surveilling the residence, they observed a white Mercedes Benz matching the provided description leaving the premises. The officers promptly intercepted the vehicle, which was driven by the female suspect,” said Fihla.

A Nigerian woman was arrested in Alberton after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs with around R700,000. Picture: Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) “A thorough search revealed the presence of a narcotic known as Cat (methcathinone). When questioned about the illicit items, the suspect claimed that the vehicle belonged to her husband. A further search of the suspect's house was conducted, and more narcotics were recovered.” The narcotics, with an estimated street value of approximately R700,000, were seized by the police. A Nigerian woman was arrested in Alberton after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs with around R700,000. Picture: Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Additionally, chemicals and equipment were found at the premises, indicating that the house could be a narcotics laboratory.

“Subsequently, the female suspect, identified as a Nigerian national, was taken into custody on charges of drug dealing and possession. She was detained at the Brackendowns police station station, where a case was opened for further investigation,” said Fihla. A Nigerian woman was arrested in Alberton after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs with around R700,000. Picture: Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Police investigations were ongoing, and Fihla said efforts were under way to apprehend the main suspect — the woman's husband who was still at large. Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Picture: JMPD “The JMPD remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community by combating drug-related criminal activities. We urge residents to report any suspicious behaviour or information to the authorities,” said Fihla.