Woman in court for allegedly killing sister-in-law

North West police said Nomsa Lephuting, 36, was arrested on Wednesday, following the murder of her sister-in-law, Paulina Pulane Lephuting, in November 2022. She appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg on Friday.

The case against her was postponed to Tuesday, for a bail application. "It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, police were called regarding a shooting incident at the accused's residence where they found the body of Paulina Pulane Lephuting, 40, in one of the outside rooms of the dwelling," said North West police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane. "The deceased was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with several gunshot wounds. She was later declared dead at the scene. Furthermore, it was discovered that the burglar door was forced open and the wooden door slightly opened," Captain Tselanyane said.

He said following the incident, a murder case was registered at the Tlhabane police station and later transferred to the provincial murder and robbery unit for further investigation. "Intensive investigation led to the tracing and eventual arrest of the suspect. Nomsa Lephuting, who is married to the deceased's brother, was remanded in custody until her next appearance at the same court on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, for a formal bail application. Investigation into the matter continues," he said. Captain Tselanyane said the North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded the team members and everyone involved for the breakthrough. He warned that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that justice was served.