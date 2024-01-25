Woman killed in shooting outside Pinetown eatery

A woman has been killed following a shooting outside a popular eatery in Pinetown, west of the Durban city centre, on Thursday morning, paramedics said. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to the incident just after 8am.

He said paramedics were directed to a vehicle where a woman had been shot. “The woman, in her 20s, was found in a critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to her body,” Jamieson said. “Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the woman on the scene before she was rushed through to a nearby Durban Hospital for the urgent treatment that she required.”

He added that the woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The motive for the shooting was unknown. Police have not responded to IOL’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, a security guard was shot dead and another guard critically wounded in a shooting near a mall in uMlazi, south of Durban. “A male security guard believed to be in his 30s was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said. Jamieson said the second guard, also in his 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition.