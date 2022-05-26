Woman to appear in North West court for alleged R121K fraud

Rustenburg - A 59-year-old woman is due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing four counts of fraud worth about R121 500, the Hawks said. She allegedly approached unsuspecting entrepreneurs and offered to assist them with their business plans, applications for business funding and sourcing of projects.

“Investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit revealed that the suspect allegedly purported to be working with the National Empowerment Fund. “A fee of R27 000 was allegedly charged for her services, however, she did not fulfil her promises to her clients. She allegedly also charged an additional fee for petrol,” Hawks spokesperson in North West Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said. “The suspect is expected to make her first appearance before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on May 27, 2022, where she will be facing charges of fraud.

In Gauteng, the Hawks said two people were arrested for allegedly defrauding the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of about R35 million. “It was reported that in October 2017, the retail company director, Eusuf Fehaaz, 42, and his accountant, David Larkan, 58, misrepresented themselves and submitted a fraudulent audit report when applying for funding from the IDC. As a result, IDC allegedly transferred about R35 million into the accused retail company’s business bank account, for development projects,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. He said through internal forensic analysis, IDC discovered that the Durban-based retail company, Glodine (Pty) LTD did not possess the R10 million surplus in their business bank account, as indicated from their audit report.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg for further probing. “Authorities successfully restrained the company’s bank transaction movements and a potential R25 million, belonging to the entity, was effectively secured,” said Mulamu. He said a warrant of arrest was issued and the suspects handed themselves in on Wednesday, and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for their first appearance on the same day.

They were granted bail of R10 000 and R5 000, respectively. Their case was postponed to June 27 for docket disclosure. In a separate case, the Hawks in Mpumalanga has requested the public to assist them to trace Sifiso Innocent Mabuza, 39, in connection with R28 million fraud case. “It is alleged that during 2018 and 2021, Mabuza, who was the director of Shishila Rural Trading, submitted fraudulent tax returns to Sars and prejudiced the receiver of revenue of an amount of R28 million. The investigating team managed to trace Mabuza and he promised to hand himself over – which he never did.

