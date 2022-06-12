Woman tracked her boyfriend using an AirTag - then killed him, US police say

In the early morning hours of June 3, Gaylyn Morris drove up to an Indianapolis pub in a dark blue Chevrolet Impala. She allegedly told patrons that she suspected her boyfriend was cheating on her and that she had tracked him there using an Apple AirTag - a device designed to help people locate personal belongings. She asked them whether a man wearing dreads had been seen inside the bar, according to court records.

Story continues below Advertisement

Witnesses told police that she soon found him, and after a heated confrontation with him and another woman, she allegedly "clipped" him with her car, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Indianapolis Star and reviewed by The Washington Post. As he fell to the ground, she allegedly backed over him, pulled forward and hit him again - for a total of three times - the court records said. When police arrived, Andre Smith, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene - his body pinned beneath the vehicle, police said in a statement. Police said Morris, 26, was arrested and accused of murder. Arrest records show that she is being held without bond.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was not immediately clear Saturday whether Morris has an attorney. Apple says its AirTags are designed to protect against unwanted tracking, but a review from The Post found that those safety features are not completely reliable, particularly for people who use Android devices. Authorities said Morris told investigators that she and Smith lived together. She suspected that he had been cheating on her with another woman because he had not been coming home at night, according to authorities.

Story continues below Advertisement

On June 2, she said she confronted him, telling him to pack up and leave, according to the affidavit obtained by the Star. Morris initially denied tracking him, then eventually admitted that she had placed an AirTag in his back seat, authorities said. The woman with Smith, who was identified by the initials "T.N." in court records, told investigators that Smith had mentioned to her that he believed there was a GPS device on his car because Morris kept sending him text messages, saying she knew his whereabouts. After showing up at Tilly's Pub & Grill, Morris spotted Smith and went into the bar, a witness told police.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another witness claimed to police that once Morris was inside, she pointed at the woman with Smith and said she was going to "beat her." Witnesses said Morris then grabbed an empty beer bottle by the neck and took a swing at the woman, but Smith caught it and the three got into an argument, according to court records. During the commotion, the group was asked to leave the bar, witnesses told police. Morris returned to her car a short time later, the affidavit said. A witness told police that when he saw Morris driving her car toward Smith and the other woman, he stepped in front of the car to help them get away. But Morris sped around him and drove into Smith, the witness told police.

The driver's side tire ran over Smith's head, according to court records citing the witness. Smith's legs were trapped under the passenger-side tire, several witnesses added. A registered nurse told the police that she ran to the car and found Smith unresponsive. "His eyes were open and he was breathing through his mouth. His head was wedged behind the driver's side front wheel, and his face was facing out," according to the nurse's account, which was detailed in the affidavit. The nurse told police that she tried to check his pulse but that his arms were underneath his body. She said his breathing "was shallow and intermittent," the affidavit said.

Smith soon stopped breathing, she told police. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined that Smith had died of traumatic asphyxia and that his death was a homicide, according to the probable cause affidavit. Some of Smith's family members, who saw his body at the scene, said the image still haunts them.

His aunt, Reneka Day, told WISH-TV that Smith was "hit like an animal in the street." "It replays every time I blink right now. It replays every time we have to talk about it. And when I'm asleep at night, I can only imagine what my sister is feeling right now," she told the news station. Morris is due in court June 23, arrest records show.