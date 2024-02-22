Woman who stabbed husband to death in fight over radio sentenced to 20 years

A 41-year-old woman who stabbed her husband to death in a fight over a loud radio, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Mpumalanga High Court. Thembi Promise Simelane and her husband, Thulani Wonder Vilakazi, 53, had been drinking and hosting visitors at their home on January 14, 2023, when the incident happened.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa, said after the visitors left, the wife asked the husband to lower the volume, and when he refused, a verbal altercation ensued. “During a verbal altercation, she stabbed the husband twice with a knife and he fell to the floor,” Nyuswa said. During sentencing, state advocate Zwelethu Mata, said the case highlights the reality of domestic violence perpetrated against men as well.