Wrong turn: Unwitting security guard at Labour Centre asks Commissioner for a bribe

Pretoria – Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, has opened a criminal case with police against a private security guard who requested a R400 bribe from him to expedite a benefit claim at the Soshanguve Labour Centre. UIF spokesperson Trevor Hattingh said the incident occurred on Tuesday, when Maruping undertook a working visit to the Labour Centre.

Maruping was disguised “as an ordinary citizen, to have a first-hand account of the challenges and customer experience offered to citizens in the area” with a view of improving service delivery. “When Maruping arrived at the Labour Centre, a private security guard, unaware of who he was, allegedly indicated to him that the centre had stopped capturing claims for the year. “She then requested a R400 bribe from Maruping to facilitate assistance from government officials who are employed at the Labour Centre,” said Hattingh.

“The commissioner allowed the entire process to unfold and then reported the incident to the Labour Centre’s manager who immediately had the security guard removed from the premises by the centre’s security service contractor. “He subsequently opened a criminal case against the officer at the Soshanguve Police Station – Cas101/12/2022.” Upon engaging with clients and staff at the Labour Centre, Maruping condemned “in the strongest terms” the practice of paying and taking bribes for government services that are free to citizens.

Maruping emphasised that the UIF has “zero tolerance” for corruption, extortion and corruption. “As the UIF, we have a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, extortion, bribery, or any related criminal practices. All services of the UIF are free and should not be paid for. “I am warning officials working at Labour Centres to desist from taking bribes in order to do what they were employed to do," said Maruping.

The commissioner has welcomed the removal of the security guard who was taking advantage of desperate UIF clients, and has vowed to co-operate with the police in their investigation. Maruping added that he will continue to visit Labour Centres across the country to improve service delivery, and to root out corrupt practices at the centres. Following the horrible incident, Maruping has called on UIF clients, stakeholders, staff and members of society to come forward and report any form of corruption at Labour Centres.

Community members can anonymously report crime at Labour Centres, in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act, which offers protection for whistle-blowers. Reporting of alleged corrupt practices can be done using any of the below contact details: • Department of Employment and Labour Fraud Hotline: 0800 601 1148

• Email: [email protected] • National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701 or SMS 39772 • Any police station