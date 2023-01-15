Zama zamas arrested for illegal chrome mining in Limpopo

Rustenburg – Seven suspected illegal miners were arrested mining chrome at Mooihoek Mountain, Driekop in Limpopo. A South African, three Mozambicans and three Zimbabweans were arrested for illegal mining on Saturday, 17 generators, seven jackhammers and three electric cables were seized.

"The fight against illegal mining activities will continue to be intensified across the Province, particularly in the Sekhukhune and Mopani Districts. “We warn communities to desist from engaging in these illegal activities as the police will relentlessly arrest all perpetrators and seize their equipment,” said Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe. The seven were expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges related to illegal mining as well as additional charges under the Immigration Act.

In Gauteng, the police said an alleged ATM bomber was arrested on Friday, after he was found with partially burned cash and a detonator. “It is reported that members from Provincial Serious and Violence Crime, Tactical Response Team, Johannesburg K9 Unit together with a private security company operationalised intelligence information about an ATM bombing that took place in Randfontein. "The suspect was located and found in possession of the partially burned bank notes and detonators. He is also suspected to be involved in ATM bombings around Thokoza," said Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

In Jouberton near Klerksdorp in North West, the police arrested eight people between the ages of 18 and 58 in connection with the alleged possession of two unlicensed firearms, stolen property, counterfeit goods, dangerous weapons and stock theft. North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said they were arrested on Friday. She said the police received a tip-off and went to a house in Extension 14 where they found five women and three men.

The police also found two firearms, live rounds of ammunition, suspected stolen shoes, plasma TV, laptops, a cash register, counterfeit money production equipment, old South African money and US dollar notes of which the eight could not account for. A slaughtered cow was found at the back of the house and they could also not account for it. “The eight suspects were immediately arrested and one, who is a minor, was released in the care of her older sister. The other seven suspects are expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 16, 2023.”