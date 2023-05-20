Zandi Khumalo recalls how Senzo Meyiwa’s wife Mandisa blamed Kelly Khumalo for fatal shooting

Pretoria - Zandile Lorraine Khumalo told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that when Senzo Meyiwa’s wife Mandisa Mkhize arrived at the Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus, she attacked her sister Kelly Khumalo, after the Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead. Zandile is the third witness among the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot during an alleged home invasion in October 2014, at the residence of his girlfriend and musician Kelly.

She told the court that Mandisa came to the hospital after Kelly had bid the father of her child farewell. “Both of us entered the room in which he was lying. Kelly spoke to him. I cannot remember what she was saying exactly, but she kissed him on his forehead and removed his earrings and watch while speaking to him,’’ she said. When they left the room, she said people started arriving, including Orlando Pirates players and their partners.

“Mandisa also arrived. I didn’t know if she was the wife, but I know she was Senzo’s partner. It was Mandisa with her friends, and they went to Kelly and assaulted her. “As she busy was fighting Kelly, Mandisa kept saying ‘you have killed him’ and we separated them.“ Zandile said she told Mandisa to calm down.

“I told Mandisa that this was not the time, and Senzo did not like hostility,” she said. Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, who was among the people in the house during the fatal shooting, also described the chaotic scene after Mandisa had arrived at the hospital. “I do not know if it was Mandisa or her friend, but there was a fight. I then saw the hair,” Madlala said at the time.

When asked for clarity, Madlala said it was braids commonly worn on top of hair. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014 while visiting Kelly at her family home in Vosloorus, east of Joburg. Five men – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli – are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition in connection with the incident.

All of the accused have pleaded not guilty. The State alleges the footballer was killed in a botched house robbery. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.