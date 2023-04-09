Zimbabwean arrested for possession of explosives in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg -- A Zimbabwean man was arrested for unlawful possession of explosives in Sabie. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brig Selvy Mohlala, said the man was arrested while walking in the street on Thursday.

"Mpumalanga Tactical Response Team and Mpumalanga Tracking Team operationalised the information gathered, which resulted in a big fish nabbed. The suspect, a 31-year-old Zimbabwean national was tracked down and apprehended whilst walking on the street. He was found in possession of 10 Superpower blasting cartridges, 10 green Cap Fuses and 50m of Detonating Cord," he said. Mohlala said further investigation would be conducted to establish if the suspect was not part of the ATM (automated teller machine) bombing syndicates in the province. "The department of Home Affairs will also be brought on board and police cannot rule out that the contravention of (the) Immigration Act charge could be added."

He was expected to appear in Sabie Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. In North West, the police have arrested four people in connection with armed robbery, housebreaking and possession of suspected stolen property. Lt-Col Amanda Funani said they were arrested on Wednesday, after Brits Crime Intelligence, Klipgat Visible Policing and Detectives, received and operationalised information about a wanted suspect.

"The latter was found at his residential place. Subsequent to questioning, he led the police to three other suspects who were arrested after being found in possession of suspected stolen goods with an estimated value of R40 100.00. The items included two plasma televisions, (a) refrigerator, (a) speaker, (a)bicycle, and a replica gun (pistol). "A manhunt is still underway for two more suspects who are linked to this group that terrorised the community of Klipgat," she said. They were expected to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.