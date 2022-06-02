Crime intelligence cop and bogus police officer denied bail after being arrested for alleged extortion

Pretoria – A police warrant officer, Kleinkie Raquel, 42, attached to the national intelligence unit and an alleged bogus police officer imposter, Xavier Luchen Bosman, 34, were denied bail by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court after appearing on charges of two counts of extortion, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said: “It is alleged that on 11 April 2022 the accused met with the complainant and introduced themselves as police. During their meeting they blackmailed him into giving them R10 000 in order for them not to reopen a case that was previously withdrawn against him”.

Mahanjana said on May 3, the complainant reported the matter to the SAPS anti-corruption unit “after realising that Raquel was attempting to blackmail him again”. The two were arrested on different dates after an entrapment was conducted by the SAPS anti-corruption unit. “In court they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. However, the prosecutor Nkhangweleni Phanuel Mudavhi successfully opposed bail,” Mahanjana said.

Magistrate Ashwin Ramnarain said the State has a strong case against the accused duo. “He also agreed that the two are indeed a flight risk and can evade trial since they fled the scene during the trap. Moreover, Raquel was likely to interfere with the investigations of the case and intimidate witnesses because of her position as a member of crime intelligence,” Mahanjana said. The matter was postponed to July 8, for further investigation.

