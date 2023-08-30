Cut down on these foods to save on your grocery bill – and still eat meat

If you are able to live on dried beans, eggs, oranges, and rice, then you will be smiling all the way to the till the next time you do grocery shopping. You will even be able to throw in some beef or mutton and enjoy a meal that cost less to make than it did a year ago.

But if you prefer dishes that include onions, potatoes, beef and pork fillet, and chicken giblets, and like to drink tea and coffee – especially with sugar, then you may need to rework your grocery budget. Annual headline inflation decreased in July, but this was largely due to lower fuel prices compared to the year before. And while annual food price inflation eased slightly, a number of foods have not only increased in price compared to July 2022, but have also gone up in the past month. The National Agricultural Marketing Council’s (NAMC) food basket, which consists of 28 items, has increased in price by 9.3 percent year-on-year, and 0.8 percent month-on-month.

Food prices that have increased the most in one year The NAMC August basic food basket price review shows these items to have increased the most in one year: Graphic: Based on NAMC data

Other food prices that have increased from the year before include: Baked beans

Peanut butter

Brick margarine 500g

Bananas per kg

Beef mince per kg

Beef offal per kg

IQF chicken portions 2kg

Load of brown bread

Loaf of white bread

Tomatoes per kg Food prices that have increased the most in the past month If you were doing grocery shopping in the past month, you will have noticed that certain products have jumped in price. The NAMC reveals that Ceylon/black tea went up by 9.4 percent in one month. In July, tea cost R45,25 for 250g, but the month before it cost R41,35. A 250g instant coffee cost R49,12 in June this year, but last month cost R52,28.

Food prices that have come down from last year If you are looking for good news about grocery prices, however, and re-evaluating your shopping lists and meal plans, then these are the food items that have come down in price from July 2022 to July 2023: Graphic: Based on NAMC data

Food prices that have come down in one month While looking at annual prices is a good gauge of how your shopping bill has changed, it often helps to compare prices on a month-to-month basis. So if you are looking to save on groceries, these are the food products that came down in price from June to July this year: Eggs

Baked beans 410g

Peanut butter

Sunflower oil

Bananas per kg

Oranges per kg

Beef offal per kg

Chicken giblets per kg

IQF chicken portions 2kg

Brown bread

Cabbage

Onions

Tomatoes Food basket costs During July 2023, the nominal cost of the NAMC’s 28-item urban food basket amounted to R1,189.33 compared to the R1,179.99 reported in June 2023. This represents a monthly increase of 0.8% and a year-on-year increase of 9.3%. Source: NAMC

Meat prices in South Africa Global livestock product prices continue to decline, with international bovine (beef), ovine (lamb), and poultry (chicken) meat prices lower month on month, states the latest Food Brief from the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) Bovine and ovine prices were pushed lower by high supply availability in Oceania while import demand was lower, specifically in Asia (bovine meat), China, and Western Europe (ovine meat). Meat prices that have come down in price from July 2022 to July 2023 include beef brisket, chuck, T-bone, stew, and mutton/lamb leg, stew.