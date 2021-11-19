Cycling to make dreams come true

A Cape Town duo will cycle over 700km in January to raise funds for 34 children fighting serious illnesses at the Reach For A Dream Foundation. Cyclist Grant Lottering and My Kitchen Rules SA chef, David Higgs, are planning to finish the race in three days.

Grant Lottering and David Higgs will cycle 742km to raise funds for children battling serious illness at the Reach for a Dream Foundation. Photo: supplied The 742km Cross Cape Cycle Route across the Western Cape will begin in Plettenberg Bay, taking the pair through the coastal Garden Route, the Klein Karoo, through the Overberg and they will finish in the Cape Winelands in Stellenbosch. Ordinarily, the route would take at least 20 days to complete. “When one of the country’s best chefs, David Higgs, said he wanted to do a ride with me in aid of charity, I did not hesitate! I wanted to come up with something special,” said Lottering. “I have always wanted to do something involving the Cape Cycle Routes, an initiative of the Western Cape Government whose aim is to put the Western Cape on the map as the best cycling destination in Africa.”

Higgs said the foundation holds a special place in his heart and that he had partnered with them in the past. “Cycling is something that I do for my own well-being, and it’s great to be able to combine these two things and push the limits,” he said. “It’s not going to be an easy ride, there’s lots of training to be done and we’re in peak season for the restaurants, but it’s great practice for the Epic in March next year.” The Western Cape Growth Agency, CompCare Medical Scheme and Mercedes-Benz will be sponsoring the pair.