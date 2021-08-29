DA man involved in fatal Gqeberha accident

THE DA’s mayoral candidate in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga was, on Saturday night, involved in a fatal car accident that left two people dead. As a result of the accident, Bhanga, the DA’s top man in the metro, is currently in an undisclosed hospital, receiving intensive medical care.

According to the SAPS in the Eastern Cape, a case of culpable homicide has been opened while, at the same time, looking for the next of kin of the deceased. “Algoa Park detectives are investigating a culpable homicide, after two people were fatally injured in a collision, between two vehicles, late on Saturday evening, August 28, 2021. “It is alleged that at about 11.30pm, at the intersections of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road, two vehicles, a grey Audi and a navy blue Mercedes Benz, collided with each other.

“Both occupants, identities still unknown (male and female) in the Audi died on the scene and the alleged driver of the Mercedes-Benz is currently in hospital,” the police said in a statement. The provincial leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape Andrew Whitfield said Bhanga was undergoing surgery on Sunday. Whitfield further said they are saddened by the incident.

“The DA is deeply saddened by the loss of life, following a motor vehicle accident last night, on the R75 in Port Elizabeth. “DA Eastern Cape provincial leader and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was also involved in the accident and has been admitted to hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery. “We are waiting for more details surrounding the accident. The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who tragically lost their lives. We wish them all the strength they need in this difficult time,” he said.