Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 12

The ANC is expected to meet soon with former president Thabo Mbeki after he wrote a 17-page letter to the party’s deputy president, Paul Mashatile, criticising the party for defending President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala matter. Mbeki, in the letter sent last month, warned that the actions of the party would alienate people from the ANC.

First half goals from Tamires and Ary took Brazil to a 2-1 win over Germany in Nuremberg on Tuesday, continuing the South American side's women's World Cup preparations.