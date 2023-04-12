Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 12

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The ANC is expected to meet soon with former president Thabo Mbeki after he wrote a 17-page letter to the party’s deputy president, Paul Mashatile, criticising the party for defending President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala matter. Mbeki, in the letter sent last month, warned that the actions of the party would alienate people from the ANC.
Read here for more.
First half goals from Tamires and Ary took Brazil to a 2-1 win over Germany in Nuremberg on Tuesday, continuing the South American side's women's World Cup preparations.
Tamires took advantage of some poor defensive communication from Germany to strike after just 11 minutes, Ary added another midway through the opening half to put Brazil in a dominant position.
For more on this, read here.
Industrial Design student Tshepiso Motau is flying the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) flag high after winning the National Furniture Design competition.
The 21-year-old was announced as the overall winner at the Buy Local Summit & Expo, which took place in Sandton.
The annual competition, which she heard about through her lecturers, is one of the Department of Trade Industry and Competition’s (DTIC) Furniture Industry Master Plan programmes to promote design skills in the furniture industry.
Read here for more.
