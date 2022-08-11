Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) says the non-operational system at ticket outlet Computicket has contributed to the poor crowd attendance at stadiums.
After starting last season behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, normalcy was supposed to return to this campaign, with fans expected to fill up stadiums.
But that hasn’t been the case since the start of the new Premiership season last Friday, with most of the games enduring poor crowd attendance.
After completing her medical degree, Mahlangu opted to do her internship at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg. The Johannesburg-based Dr Mahlangu, who works as a medical officer at Tembisa Hospital, completed a Diploma in HIV Medicine at the College of Medicine South Africa, earlier this year.
In spite of her successes in the field of medicine, Mahlangu, who hails from Phoenix, Durban, still looks back fondly on the 10 years she worked part-time as a domestic worker to fund her studies and supplement her family’s meagre earnings.
