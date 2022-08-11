Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) says the non-operational system at ticket outlet Computicket has contributed to the poor crowd attendance at stadiums.

After starting last season behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, normalcy was supposed to return to this campaign, with fans expected to fill up stadiums.

But that hasn’t been the case since the start of the new Premiership season last Friday, with most of the games enduring poor crowd attendance.