Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 24

Published 20m ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

New strawberry-flavoured paediatric antiretrovirals are due to arrive in South Africa shortly. The South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority announced in June that it had registered a new “sweet-tasting” combination antiretroviral treatment for infants and young children with HIV, with the trade name Quadrimune, that comes in granules that can be sprinkled on soft food or dissolved in milk or water.

It is hard to believe this were the same Cape Town City team players that just three nights ago, were a tense mess in the iKapa derby against Stellenbosch, who won Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town stadium last night.

The shackles were well and truly taken off, and Chiefs were in fact, fortunate to lose by the eventual two-goal margin.

IOL

