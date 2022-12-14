Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said despite investing almost R600 million in the refurbishment and upgrading of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital, which had been identified and dedicated as a Covid-19 critical-care facility, the provincial government has now resolved to walk away from the stinking deal.

The premier said the facility remains unsafe, and patients cannot be taken to the controversial hospital. Lesufi said six officials have since been identified for the stinking deal.

