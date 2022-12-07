Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 7

The Hanks Olde Irish Pub have turned to a respected and experienced criminal defence attorney amid racism allegations at their establishment. The owners have also hit back at allegations that they refused to allow black patrons into their establishment.

The owners of the popular Cape Town watering hole believe that they will be vindicated once the law has taken its course.

They have turned to respected and experienced criminal defence attorney, William Booth, as it fights to regain its status on the Cape Town entertainment scene. In a media statement issued on Tuesday, Hanks Olde Irish said its staff and owners have received direct threats of intimidation, violence, damage to persons and property by individuals who have stated in the media that they will be participating in a protest.