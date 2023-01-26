Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 26

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application by former SABC Chief Operations Officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to appeal an order declaring the decision of the then SABC board to pay him R11.5 million as unlawful and invalid.

In August 2016, Motsoeneng received a substantial bonus for securing a contentious agreement with MultiChoice, which granted the pay-TV giant access to the SABC archives. In February 2018, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was given a task of recouping the broadcaster’s financial losses.

The matter went to court and the South Gauteng High Court ordered Motsoeneng to pay back the money within seven days to the SABC.