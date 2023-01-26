Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 26

Published 4h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application by former SABC Chief Operations Officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to appeal an order declaring the decision of the then SABC board to pay him R11.5 million as unlawful and invalid.

In August 2016, Motsoeneng received a substantial bonus for securing a contentious agreement with MultiChoice, which granted the pay-TV giant access to the SABC archives. In February 2018, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was given a task of recouping the broadcaster’s financial losses.

The matter went to court and the South Gauteng High Court ordered Motsoeneng to pay back the money within seven days to the SABC.

Unhappy with the outcome, he took the matter to the SCA for an appeal.

The State has averted having the R102 million fraud case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused struck off the court roll by finally completing its investigations.

During the last court appearance in October, where Bushiri's co-accused Willah Mudolo, his wife, Zethu Mudolo, Landiwe Ntlokwana, Nomalarvasagie Reddy and Sateesh Isseri, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, a last postponement of the matter was granted by the court

