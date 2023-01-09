Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 9

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survived an alleged attempt on his life only a day after he had tendered his resignation. De Ruyter confirmed the news with various publications, revealing that doctors had found elevated levels of cyanide in his blood on December 13, 2022. The news of the attempt on his life came only a day after he had tendered his resignation, which only became known to the public on December 14.

A river clean-up organisation has set its sights on intensifying mass education campaigns in a bid to bottle-neck the pollution of the Mother City’s river systems. The Litterboom Project therefore made it its mission to stimulate the recycling industry in Cape Town and to create green jobs.