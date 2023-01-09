Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 9, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 9

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survived an alleged attempt on his life only a day after he had tendered his resignation. De Ruyter confirmed the news with various publications, revealing that doctors had found elevated levels of cyanide in his blood on December 13, 2022. The news of the attempt on his life came only a day after he had tendered his resignation, which only became known to the public on December 14.

Read here for more on this.

A river clean-up organisation has set its sights on intensifying mass education campaigns in a bid to bottle-neck the pollution of the Mother City’s river systems. The Litterboom Project therefore made it its mission to stimulate the recycling industry in Cape Town and to create green jobs.

The project manages litter intercepting booms on the Black and Lotus River.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke