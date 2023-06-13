Independent Online
Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 13

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says the BRICS summit will be held in Joburg although there is speculation that it may be moved to China.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they had seen reports about the summit being switched to China, but as far as they knew South Africa would host and chair the BRICS summit in August. Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa had a telephone discussion with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping where they discussed BRICS and the imminent visit to Kyiv and Moscow by six African leaders

The South African Football Association (Safa) will honour the much-loved former Bafana Bafana coach Clive 'The Dog' Barker, who passed away on Saturday.

Safa president, Danny Jordaan, said there are plans to honour Barker through some of the Association's programs, especially in the Safa Academy, youth courses, and scouting.

