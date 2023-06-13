Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 13

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says the BRICS summit will be held in Joburg although there is speculation that it may be moved to China.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they had seen reports about the summit being switched to China, but as far as they knew South Africa would host and chair the BRICS summit in August. Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa had a telephone discussion with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping where they discussed BRICS and the imminent visit to Kyiv and Moscow by six African leaders

