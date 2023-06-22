Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 22

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers will soon be required to wear body cameras in a bid to combat rife corruption.
The department briefed the Provincial Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Security and admitted to having concerns over corrupt activities within its ranks. The briefing comes after numerous officers had to be dismissed after they were found guilty of corruption.
The City of Cape Town has secured €100 million (about R2bn) in developmental finance towards its mega R43 billion medium-term infrastructure plans.
The City said that Cape Town has passed a record infrastructure investment budget of R43 billion over the medium term. The City aims to execute this using a blended finance strategy, including revenue, grant funding, and loans. The funding will be spread across several categories of infrastructure, including water, sanitation , urban mobility, and access to electricity.
