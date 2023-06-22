Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 22

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers will soon be required to wear body cameras in a bid to combat rife corruption.

The department briefed the Provincial Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Security and admitted to having concerns over corrupt activities within its ranks. The briefing comes after numerous officers had to be dismissed after they were found guilty of corruption.

