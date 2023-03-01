Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 1

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Already cash-strapped consumers will have to dig deeper this week as the prices of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and gas are expected to increase from today.

The new prices, effective from today [Wednesday], mean that a litre of 95 Unleaded petrol will now cost R22.30 at the coast and R22.95 inland, according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Both grades of petrol are rising by R1.27 per litre, while diesel is going up by between 30 and 31 cents.