Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 2

Don’t say this new Proteas team didn’t warn you because this type of Test cricket requires an age restriction. It’s unadulterated action that is definitely not for the faint of heart. It’s certainly not for the purist because it will be ugly sometimes, but it is entertaining.

Eleven wickets fell in the final two sessions of the second day of this riveting first Test between South Africa and the West Indies.

There was no precursor to what was to come after the tourists had meandered to 136/3 at tea.