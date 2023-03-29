Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 29

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she did not understand why her misapplication of law constituted misconduct or incompetence.

Mkhwebane questioned why many judges were not impeached for making an error when applying the law in their judgment.

She made the statement when her legal counsel advocate Dali Mpofu was leading her evidence in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday.