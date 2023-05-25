Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 25

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said. Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock and roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

Read here for more. Child prodigies defy the laws of mental development and excel in the academic arena to the point of far surpassing their seniors. Clovis Hung, a 12-year-old from the US, is an example of this. He is set to graduate from Fullerton College with a whopping five degrees.

To put this tremendous achievement into perspective, at just 12, if he had taken the conventional route, he would still be in Grade 7 or 8. According to the “LA Times”, the young genius was bored by Grade 2 when he was just 7 and sought more challenging school work. Despite family hesitation, his mother took him out of school in 2019 and began home-schooling him. Hung is expected to graduate with the 2023 class at Fullerton College, becoming the college’s youngest graduate in the institution’s 108-year history.