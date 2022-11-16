Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 16

The SPCA in Bloemfontein says 49 pit bulls have been surrendered by dog owners this week. This follows the death of an 8-year-old child in Vista Park, Bloemfontein, who was mauled to death by the vicious animal at the weekend.

A public interest lawyer has since warned that owners of vicious animals such as pit bulls could be liable for any harm caused by their pets. The police had to shoot a pit bull dead after it allegedly jumped over the fence and attacked the boy who was playing in his yard in Vista Park.

