Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 16

The SPCA in Bloemfontein says 49 pit bulls have been surrendered by dog owners this week. This follows the death of an 8-year-old child in Vista Park, Bloemfontein, who was mauled to death by the vicious animal at the weekend.
A public interest lawyer has since warned that owners of vicious animals such as pit bulls could be liable for any harm caused by their pets. The police had to shoot a pit bull dead after it allegedly jumped over the fence and attacked the boy who was playing in his yard in Vista Park.
Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have burnt his bridges with Manchester United after launching a stinging tirade against the club and faces an uncertain future as he prepares for the World Cup.
The Portugal superstar told Piers Morgan’s show on TalkTV that he feels “betrayed” by the Premier League club and that he has no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag. He also hit out at the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, stating they care far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch.
