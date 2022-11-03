Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 3

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The Public Servants Association (PSA) has vowed to take the fight for better wages to the picket line. The union is set to kick off its pickets on Thursday across the country following deadlocked wage negotiations. The long-standing wage dispute between the government and public servants has seen several threats by unions to disrupt the public sector.
Parts of Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga, might spend Christmas in darkness due to repairs on a damaged transformer, which may take about 16 weeks to fix. Residents in Kwa-Guqa, Hlalanikahle and Empumelelweni are now entering their second week of blackouts, which began on October 19.
The SA20 has its Indian broadcast partner, which also happens to share ownership of one of the teams and is responsible for a major chunk of the broadcast and streaming deal signed by the IPL earlier this year.
Sports 18, which agreed to a 10-year deal with the SA20 announced on Wednesday, is owned by Viacom18, a joint venture between TV18 and American media giant Paramount. Viacom18 stumped up $3.05billion for the IPL’s digital package covering the Indian subcontinent, and TV and digital rights in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and South Africa.
Read here for more.
The family of 16-year-old Amilcar Moke from Goodwood, who has scored an opportunity to showcase his football skills in Madrid, Spain, are looking to raise funds for their boy’s flights, accommodation, soccer kit and other expenses.
Moke is the youngest of the 21 soccer players recently scouted at a trial by the BT Football Recruitment Agency to tour with the academy to Spain in April. He will spend two weeks with five other teams from around the world. The family was hoping to raise R37 500.
For more on this read here.
IOL