Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 1

Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khweja Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories. In our top stories:

National government is rolling out the District Development Model to address poor governance, corruption, working in silos, and a lack of skills in the local government sphere. This was revealed on Wednesday in Johannesburg during day one of a conference organised by the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities. The conference aimed to come up with solutions intended to address and tackle the deteriorating state of service delivery within the local sphere of government. Read here for more.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has urged employers in KwaZulu-Natal to correct the Covid-19 Ters errors to enable payments to their employees. The UIF appealed to businesses with unpaid Covid-19 Ters claims to correct errors in the system to enable the fund to pay the claims immediately after validation and security checks. For more on this, read here. South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, who was jailed for 13 years for murdering his girlfriend, has asked the courts to force prison authorities to consider him for parole, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

Pistorius, 35, shot dead his then-girlfriend and model Reeva Steenkamp, while she was in the bathroom in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013 For more on this, read here. A Heatherlands High School Grade 10 learner Unam Halam has showcased the talent of South African youth at World Water Week in Stockholm.

Hailing from George in the Western Cape Unam this week presented the Drop Saver intervention tool that she and her partner Faith Claasen created to curb water leaks. The 16-year-old presented the intervention at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition, where she competed with learners from 30 other countries who shared innovations focused on water-based solutions. Read here for more.