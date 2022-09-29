Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 29

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Colleen Makhubele has emerged as the new speaker of the Johannesburg Municipal Council. Makhubele, with 141 votes, was elected speaker, defeating Alex Christians of the DA, with 129 votes.

The opposition bloc sang songs of jubilation as Makhubele’s name was announced as the new speaker.

