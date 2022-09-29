Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 29, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 29

Published 49m ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Colleen Makhubele has emerged as the new speaker of the Johannesburg Municipal Council. Makhubele, with 141 votes, was elected speaker, defeating Alex Christians of the DA, with 129 votes.

The opposition bloc sang songs of jubilation as Makhubele’s name was announced as the new speaker.

Cape Town International Airport has been hit by jet fuel shortages, however, the company has assured passengers this would not cause flight disruptions and fuel would be available as of next week. The airport only has a few days of jet fuel left after a shipment that was due to arrive last week experienced delays at sea.

The Proteas were hit hard and left embarrassed after being slaughtered by India in the first T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium. As they head to Guwahati, they are desperate to avoid a repeat in the second match against India on Sunday.

