December 6, D-Day for the Parliament debate on Phala Phala report

However, the report would be released on the internal communication system of Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Phala Phala report would be debated by Parliament on December 6 and a decision would be taken in that sitting on what to do with it.

She said members of the National Assembly would follow the normal process of voting unless another wanted the process to be done differently.

It would require a simple majority for Parliament to vote on the report, said Mapisa-Nqakula.

“We have set aside 6 December for consideration of the report by the National Assembly. The role of the National Assembly pertaining to this report is articulated in the rules. The House will consider the report, its findings and recommendations and adopt a resolution through a simple majority vote, whether further action by the House is necessary or not,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.