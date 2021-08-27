Decomposed body found wrapped in black bin bags in Durban

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a murder after a decomposed body was found in dense bushes, near the Coedmore Informal settlement, this week. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body was found bound and wrapped in black bin liners.

She said the Bellair SAPS had opened a murder docket. “The gender and identity of the victim is still unknown.” In a separate incident, two people have been charged for the murder of Nkanyiso Zondi. He was fatally shot at his homestead in the Mgwagwa area, just outside Pietermaritzburg, on August 20.

Gwala said the deceased sustained a gunshot wound in the left side of the chest. The Taylors Halt SAPS was investigating the murder. On Thursday, Gwala said a multidisciplinary operation was put in place after an intensive investigation was conducted regarding the suspects involved. “The team proceeded to Mgwagwa area where a search was conducted at a homestead. Upon searching the house, police found a shotgun, rifle, pistol, revolver and an air rifle.