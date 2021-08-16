’Dedicated’ Durban Metro drug unit cop succumbs to Covid-19 complications

DURBAN: A Durban metro cop, who succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Sunday, has been remembered as a passionate and dedicated officer. Captain Marlon Pillay, 45, had been battling Covid-19 for three weeks. He died in hospital.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersadh said Pillay’s death left a void in the policing community. “Pillay had been with the SAPS for 21 years. He worked tirelessly in the fight against drugs in the Chatsworth and greater Chatsworth area. “He always had a smile on his face and was willing to go the extra mile. He was a passionate and dedicated worker who will be sorely missed. He was also a very jovial person.”

Sewpersad said Pillay’s funeral was expected to take place this week. On Sunday, KZN Premier Sihle Sikalala said the province was experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tributes for Pillay poured in on social media. Users wrote:

Noven Naido said: “We lost a real hero. He dedicated his life to serving the community and helping to eradicate the sale of drugs.” Jennifer Jacob said: “RIP Captain Marlon Pillay. You will be truly missed. Your warm and accommodating personality will be remembered. Always helping those in need. A true legend. You were always there even through my darkest times. Will really miss you brother. Till we meet again. From Gavin Jacob.” Lally Narain said: “Sincere condolences. You were a real gentleman with a heart of gold. You will be missed.”