Deputy President Paul Mashatile salutes educators' contributions to schools at National Teaching Awards

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has pledged the government's commitment to reinforcing teacher support and prioritising the professional growth of those who are the key drivers of basic education. "We are committed to reinforcing teacher support and prioritising the professional growth of women and men, who are key drivers of basic education.

"Such a posture is critical in that it boosts their personal prowess and propels our schools towards unparalleled achievements. The wellness of all public servants in the Department of Basic Education must, as such, remain a priority," he said. Mashatile delivered a keynote address at the National Teachers’ Awards (NTA), held at the Hatfield Christian Church in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Thursday. The event was hosted by the Basic Education Department.

During the address, he saluted all the teachers for their tireless hard work to ensure that the future of the country is shaped well from a very young and tender age. "The task of a teacher is manifold—not only are you imparting knowledge, but you are also shaping characters, instilling values, and crafting the future leaders of our country. This is an enormous responsibility, yet you daily shoulder it with grace and passion," he said. He also recognised the daily achievements of teachers who quietly inspire learners to ignite a passion for learning in young, bright minds and plant the seeds of optimism for a better future in the classroom.

It marks 23 years since the first National Teachers’ Awards took place, spearheaded by the former Minister of Education, the late Professor Kader Asmal. Asmal played an instrumental role in the anti-apartheid movement as well as in the formative years of our democracy, especially during the transition. In his address, Mashatile said that the shift of Early Childhood Development (ECD) from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education was a testament to our dedication to this cause.

He said that it would offer a ripe opportunity to instill these foundational competencies right from the early stages of education. Furthermore, Mashatile highlighted Unemployment, poverty, and inequality were the three main challenges that plagued society; youth, women, and other marginalised groups bore the brunt of these. He mentioned that it was the government's responsibility to ensure that their policies were aligned across various departmental priorities.

"Our commitment to building a brighter future for our children is unwavering. We have taken note of the challenges, particularly concerning reports that our young learners struggle to read for meaning," he said. Touching on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4iR) mission, Mashatile said that the tech world would provide both challenges and opportunities for the country. "We aim to keep South Africa at the forefront of global innovation. Our fervent belief is that by equipping our learners with these competencies, we're not only making them globally competitive but also paving the way for a technologically advanced and prosperous nation," he said.