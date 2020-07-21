Dial-A-Ride vehicle stoned in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Dan Plato on Tuesday condemned the stoning of a Dial-A-Ride (DAR) vehicle in Khayelitsha township the previous day which left the driver and two passengers with head injuries. DAR is a city council service for people with disabilities who are unable to access the mainstream public transportation system. In a statement, the city council said its facilities and assets had been damaged in the last few days and a journalist covering the continued violence was attacked. Plato said it was unclear whether the stoning of the DAR vehicle was linked to protests over land in the area, but that it was “disturbing and upsetting” that those with special needs were subjected to an attack. “I am appalled at the actions of the perpetrators and call on the authorities to bring these callous criminals to book,” the mayor said.

One of the injured passengers was admitted to hospital.

Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for transport Felicity Purchase said DAR services in the area had been suspended as it was too volatile and dangerous to risk the lives of passengers and staff members.

“It is a disgrace that we have now reached a point where protesters are focusing their anger and criminality on the vulnerable,” Purchase said.

At the weekend, protesters burnt down the Desmond Tutu Hall being used as a Covid-19 facility in the Western Cape province. The facility was built at a cost of R1 million (over $60 000). Four people have been arrested for arson.

“A strong message must be sent that wanton acts of vandalism are unacceptable and only rob the community of much-needed services," said Plato.

“These actions put communities at risk and we cannot tolerate it. All of us need to stop illegal invasions and violent protests. The poor simply cannot endure this any longer."

The Cape Town council has also suspended refuse collections and some electricity and basic services due to the volatility in the area.