Disabled woman,70, who was repeatedly raped, dies before her attacker receives three life sentences

Durban: A 41-year-old man who raped three women has been jailed to three life terms behind bars in the North West High Court. Pontsho Mosinkito was convicted of raping a 70-year-old disabled woman and two other women aged 19 and 20, in Ganyesa near Vryburg, between 2017 and 2018.

He was arrested in 2019 and remained behind bars until his sentencing. According to Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson in the North West Division: “The accused broke into the homes of the victims at night, while they were sleeping and threatened to kill them if they don’t abide by his instructions. “The 70-year-old disabled woman was raped twice, in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“She sadly passed away in 2021, after having testified in court in 2020.” Mosinki also repeatedly raped a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old girl. “In all these cases, he was linked through DNA specimens in the commissioning of these offences.”

In aggravation of sentence, State Advocate Florence Rasakanya argued that the accused was a remorseless individual who was not even a candidate for rehabilitation. Judge Andre Petersen agreed with the State and described Mosinki as a sexual predator that attacked and raped innocent women for no reason. In passing sentence, he sentenced Mosinkito to three life terms on three counts of rape, ten years on another count of rape and five years on each count of housebreaking.