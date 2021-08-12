Disaster management on high alert as cold front expected

The KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka, has urged the public to exercise caution as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate due to an incoming cold front. “The weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service indicates that the province faces a risk of snowfall and hail in areas around the Drakensberg mountains starting this Thursday evening continuing until Friday,” he said,

Hlomuka warned residents specifically appealed to residents who utilise generators and braziers to follow all safety precautions. “We are appealing to residents to ensure that generators are placed outside whenever they are in use and we are also calling on them to ensure that if they are using braziers, they utilise them in a safe manner and in a well ventilated area,” said Hlomuka. The MEC has placed disaster management teams on high alert in districts surrounding the Drakensberg mountains as the risk of snowfall could lead to road closures.