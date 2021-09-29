Disaster management teams on high alert as localised flooding expected in parts of KZN
Durban – Disaster management teams are on high alert as heavy rains could lead to localised flooding in certain parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The affected municipal districts include Ethekwini Metro, Ugu, Harry Gwala, Umgungundlovu and Ilembe.
According to the weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service, the inclement weather conditions are expected to last until tomorrow.
MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, appealed to everyone to be vigilant as the expected winds and storms could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.
“We are appealing to residents in the areas that could be affected to exercise extreme caution as the weather conditions could deteriorate to dangerous levels.
“Disaster management teams will be monitoring routes and areas that are prone to incidents very closely.
“Residents are urged to avoid being on the road where possible and to refrain from crossing low-lying bridges.
“Motorists are urged to drive with caution as roads might get wet and slippery.”
