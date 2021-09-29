Disaster management teams on high alert as localised flooding expected in parts of KZN

Durban – Disaster management teams are on high alert as heavy rains could lead to localised flooding in certain parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service, the inclement weather conditions are expected to last until tomorrow.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, appealed to everyone to be vigilant as the expected winds and storms could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

“We are appealing to residents in the areas that could be affected to exercise extreme caution as the weather conditions could deteriorate to dangerous levels.