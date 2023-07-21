Don’t get stuck in the rain: Eight tips to help you handle harsh weather conditions

Following the extreme weather conditions that South Africans are facing, it is paramount that motorists remain vigilant. According to Greta Goosen at MiWay Insurance, drivers should also be aware of how their vehicle is insured in the event that a weather-related accident occurs or if their vehicle malfunctions due to the extra cold conditions.

Goosen said that while insurance may not be the first thing people consider when they experience harsh weather conditions, it does play a vital role in protecting drivers and their cars in the event of accidents or damage caused by bad weather and road conditions. While having insurance to protect yourself and your car can come in handy, it is important that motorists take measures to protect themselves and their cars when they are on the road. Santam shares tips to help people handle the harsh weather when on the road:

– Monitor local weather and traffic reports and plan your route accordingly to avoid areas where severe weather is expected. – When driving in rainy conditions, reduce your speed and increase the following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. – Be alert and aware of road conditions on your travel route.

– During poor visibility, be aware of all vehicles around you. – Your headlights must be on at all times. – Obey the road rules, especially temporary signage or hazard warnings around flooded or damaged roads.