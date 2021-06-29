Double murder charges for man who stabbed girlfriend, another man over suspected affair

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal man is facing double murder charges over the alleged killing of his girlfriend and another man he suspected she was cheating with. The police said Lindokuhle Chiliza, 27, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged Chiliza feared that his girlfriend Nondumiso Gumede, 24, who is the mother of his seven-month-old child was having an affair. “Chiliza proceeded to a house where the suspected boyfriend was living. “He found both Nondumiso and the assumed boyfriend, Nkosenhle Innocent Ngcobo, 27, in the house.

“He allegedly stabbed them several times all over the body.” Mbele said it was alleged that Ngcobo ran to the neighbour’s home for assistance. “While the neighbours were waiting for transport on the road with the victim, Chiliza allegedly emerged and stabbed Ngcobo where he succumbed to his injuries.”

She said Gumede was transported to the local clinic and she was declared dead on arrival. “A double murder case was opened at the KwaDabeka police station for investigation and the suspect was arrested later that night.” Mbele said the weapon allegedly used in the killing was seized by police.