Dumisani Mkhwanazi guilty of murdering UJ student Palesa Madiba

Johannesburg – Dumisani Mkhwanazi has been found guilty of the murder of UJ student, Palesa Madiba, who went missing in 2013 and her body found two years later in a shallow grave at a house in Phiri, Soweto.

Mkhwanazi was found guilty on Friday in the South Gauteng High Court by Judge Prince Manyathi on charges of murder, theft, the possession of firearm and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The judge said the State had succeeded in proving charges against Mkhwanazi.

Madiba had gone to visit her friend, Matshidiso – who is Mkhwanazi’s niece – when she went missing.

Matshidiso had left her behind as she was rushing to work. Madiba was to leave later, to attend classes at UJ’s Kingsway Campus. However, she never made it to class nor leave the Mkhwanazi home.