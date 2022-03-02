Durban businessman at centre of Woolworths bombings sanctioned by US over ties to Isis

Durban: Durban businessman Farhad Hoomer, who was previously charged for a spate of bombings and an attack at a mosque that left one person dead, has been sanctioned by the US. According to a report by Reuters, the US has sanctioned Hoomer and three other South Africans it says have led Islamic State cells in the country or facilitated support for branches elsewhere, including by transferring funds or procuring weapons.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it had designated Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga and Peter Charges Mbaga as Islamic State (Isis) organisers or facilitators, prohibiting US entities from engaging in certain transactions with them. Hoomer was the alleged kingpin behind a spate “bomb” scares the Woolworths stores in the Pavilion, Gateway and Durban CBD in 2018. Following this Woolworths had implemented searching its customers and welcomed the arrest of 19 people in September 2018. Hoomer and 19 others were arrested and charged for terrorism, murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, contravention of the Explosives Act and arson. However in July 2020, the case was struck off the roll as the State had failed to adequately justify why it was not ready to proceed with the matter.

Hoomer, whose bail was set at R200 000, told The Mercury justice had finally prevailed, but “our lives and good standing in the community have been ruined forever”. In addition to this they were charged for an attack at the Imam Hussein Mosque in Verulam in May 2018, where worshippers had their throats slit. Abbas Essop, who ran to assist had his throat slit. A former advocate for Hoomer said he did not know if his client was aware of this.