Durban snake catcher stops two black mambas from fighting over female mamba

Durban: Durban snake catcher Nick Evans had his hands full trying to stop a fight between two black mambas over a female mamba. Evans said he received a call from a resident in Dawncliffe, Westville, an area that borders Paradise Valley, reporting that their gardener had spotted two males fighting on a bank area that he was clearing.

“It is mamba mating season and quite common for males to fight over females. “I arrived quite quickly managed to catch the female. I chased one male into the Paradise Valley Nature Reserve. “It is important to note I chased the mamba, not the other way around.”

Evans said the other male also went back into the reserve. He said the female mamba, which was 2.3m, was also released back into the nature. In a similar incident in May, two black mambas were caught fighting for a female, signalling the start of mating season.