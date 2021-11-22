Durban undertakers have until end of November to register on City’s database

Durban: In an attempt to monitor and address increasing illegal practices, all undertakers and monumentalists in eThekwini have to register or renew their details on the Municipal database. The City said they have until November 30 to do so.

Vusi Mazibuko, the Acting Head of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit, said the Municipality was concerned about the “growing number” of illegal undertakers and monumentalists. “This practice has a negative impact not only on the business sector, but grieving families as well,” he said. He said one of the ways the City was trying to regulate the industry was by encouraging businesses to register on the database.

“This will allow them to be empowered with relevant skills to ensure compliance and (ensure) that the sector is well regulated,” he added. Registrations forms can be obtained from the 7th floor, Delta Towers Building, 303 Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street. To register, the following documents are required: Identity document, CK Document and Certificate of Competence.